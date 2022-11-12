An exhibition of photos from Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Halifax in 2004 is on display at the town’s library.

The collection of photos were taken by Mark Russell and three colleagues who were hired to capture Her Majesty’s summer appearance 18 years ago after former mayor Geraldine Carter had invited her to the town following a conversation at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

The Queen, who sadly passed away in September, travelled to West Yorkshire by train along with her husband Prince Philip, and visited places in Calderdale including the Piece Hall and Halifax High School.

Reflecting on the special occasion, Mr Russell said: “I was a freelance photographer and was hired, along with three other photographers, to cover the event.

Queen Elizabeth II, along with her husband Prince Philip, visited Calderdale in the summer of 2004. An exhibition of photographs from the royal visit to Halifax are on display at the town's Central Library.

“We covered the event from the train station. Then she made her way to the local high school, Halifax High, before making her way to the Piece Hall.

“I was just walking along with the Queen and her party and photographing in front. I managed to get some lovely photos of her smiling and greeting members of the public. There were a lot of people gathered all the way around behind the barriers.

“I didn’t get a chance to speak with her; it was more about meeting with members of the public, school children and the local dignitaries and businessmen.

“The weather really helped as it was a nice, bright day. Everyone was in a positive mood and she had a nice smile on her face.

Exhibition of photos from The Queen's visit to Halifax in 2004 at Halifax Central Library. From the left, photographer Mark Russell, library customer services coordinator Craig Oliver and former mayor Geraldine Carter.

“It is just a nice memory really.”

And the Huddersfield-born photographer says he is ‘proud’ to be part of the Halifax community with his photos now on show in the town’s library.

He said: “It’s just nice that I get to remember the day and get to reflect on it. They are postcard-sized photos and there are some newspaper clippings as well.

“I think now seems an appropriate time to have that reflection. It makes me feel proud to be a member of the local community and I think she was the sort of person that would approve of something like this.”

The exhibition of photos from the Queen’s visit to Halifax in 2004 is on display at Halifax Central Library, Square Road, until Saturday, December 10.

