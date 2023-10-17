Acca Halifax: Halifax nightclub The Acapulco celebrating National Redhead Day with 'love a ginger' party
Redheads will get free entry to a Halifax town centre nightclub when it hosts a ‘love a ginger’ party.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Acapulco, on Waterhouse Street, is holding the event ahead of National Redhead Day on November 5.
Anyone with ginger hair will be offered free entry to the popular club before 10.30pm on Thursday, November 2, Friday, November 3 and Saturday November 4
The nightclub is also planning special Halloween-themed nights on Thursday, October 26, Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28.
For more information, visit The Acapulco’s Facebook page or website at https://linktr.ee/acapulcohalifax
You can also contact the team there by emailing them via [email protected]