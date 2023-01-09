Acclaimed folk acapella from USA comes to Todmorden for concert at St Mary’s Church

It is three years since the groups last UK Tour, and this is their first ever visit to Todmorden. Windborne are supported and hosted by popular local vocal harmony octet ‘Waiting for Dawn’.

With a 20-year background studying international polyphonic music. Windborne share a vibrant onstage energy with a blending of voices that can only come from years of dedicated practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concert organiser and ‘Waiting for Dawn’ singer, Richard Dyer said: “We are so excited to be bringing Windborne to Todmorden! They are truly masters of their craft and inspire with their dynamic renditions of songs that connect past and present struggles of the oppressed, along with social activism and civil rights.”

American folk harmony quartet ‘Windborne’. Picture: Windborne.

Most Popular

The show starts at 7pm, doors open 6.40pm.

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com