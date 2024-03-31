Actor, author and entertainer John Barrowman is Laid Bare at the Victoria Theatre this autumn
The star of stage and screen will bring his unique brand of music and storytelling to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Tuesday, November 24.
Announcing the tour, John said he is “excited and thrilled” to be able to share this new show with his fans: "I can’t wait to get on the road and perform for my fan family and all the new faces around the country who will get to know me better as I get back to my roots and celebrate my journey, tell my stories and clear the air as I am 'Laid Bare' for everyone to enjoy.”
John Barrowman is well-known on both sides of the Atlantic due to his roles in Broadway and West End productions as well as Doctor Who, Torchwood and Dancing on Ice.
