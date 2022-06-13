Afternoon of free fun for Hebden Bridge Great Get Together

The Great Get Together, aimed at tackling isolation and loneliness, will take place in Calder Holmes Park from noon until 6pm on Saturday, June 25.

It will include a tea party, a bake off contest, a human library, stalls from local organisations and music from DJs.

Youngsters will be able to try their hand at skateboarding, football, frisbee-throwing, hula hooping, stone painting and street art.

Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge

This year will be The Jo Cox Foundation’s sixth Great Get Together since the MP was murdered in her constituency of Batley and Spen.

Events will take place across the country inspired by the message from her very first speech in Parliament: “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.”