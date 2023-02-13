All Souls' Amateur Operatic Society are preparing for their performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein musical Carousel

Floor rehearsals are now underway at the Studio rooms, 11 St James Street, Halifax, on Tuesdays (Principals) and Thursdays (full cast) at 7.45pm prompt.

For tickets, please call Susan on 07837 353294, or call the theatre box office on 01422 365998. Ticket prices are £15 adults, £13 concessions, with a price of £7.50 for children (matinee performance only).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show tells the story of carnival worker Billy Bigelow, who captivates and marries the gentle millworker Julie Jordan. Billy loses his job as Julie becomes pregnant, and he resorts to crime to try to provide for his family.

The cast rehearsing for the show

Most Popular

Caught in the act of robbery, and facing prison, he takes his own life, and is sent ‘up there’. He is allowed to return to earth for one day, fifteen years later, to see how his daughter is faring without him, managing to bring hope to her and her mother, in a touching finale.

The Director for this show is Graham Weston, with Colin Akers the Musical Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The principal characters are: Carrie Pipperidge. (Helen Burton), Julie Jordan (Amy Ellison), Mrs Mullin (Christine Roberts), Billy Bigelow (Mark Hutchinson), Enoch Snow (Jai Jai Ekins), Jigger Craigin (Jonny Campbell), Nettie Fowler (Anna Trent), Star keeper/ Dr.Seldon (Richard Farrar), Heavenly Friend (Chris Pilgrim), Louise (Lauren Taylor).