Amazing kites will take to the air in Hebden Bridge this weekend

Colourful kites will take to the air in the centre of Hebden Bridge when the FLY! South Pennine Kite Festival 2019 takes place as part a pop-up and vintage canal boat festival.

Kites and aerial art works, made on the day and at workshops with community artists in the Hebden Royd area, will fly for the first time at the free event which is organised by Pennine Prospects and the Canal and River Trust.

Adele Adams, Business and Development Manager at Pennine Prospects, said: “We had a huge kite making festival last year and so we are keen to see more fabulous creations take to the skies at this brilliant mini-event which also celebrates our wonderful canal heritage.”

Story telling and dance and music will also be part this exciting family event, one of many supported by Pennine Prospects, currently spearheading efforts to create a South Pennine Park.

The event will take place at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge from 11am to 4pm on Saturday (May 25).

