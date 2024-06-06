An alternative two-day Poetry Retreat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acclaimed West Yorkshire Poet ‘Toria Garbutt’ will be holding a two-day Poetry Retreat workshop at the stunning Walshaw Lodge in Hebden Bridge 26th-28th July.

Toria says: “This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone to discover their inner poet. We welcome people of any ability, whether they have written extensively or never before. We want to offer people the chance to use their words and their vision to create wonderful poetry pieces in a friendly and inclusive environment. We are offering an alternative poetry retreat that will bring out the best in people in an absolutely beautiful setting”

Toria is an educator and has year of experience running poetry workshops in schools, prisons and for people with challenging educational needs.

Walshaw Lodge is a beautiful 11 bedroom manor situated above Hardcastle Crags in Hebden bridge. Formerly a hunting Lodge, it is now a private home to concert pianist Margaret Lumley-Saville.

Poetry on the moors

Guests will stay in the house for 2 nights and have everything catered for them.

The weekend also included a guided walk to Lumb Falls and a Gala evening poetry performance.