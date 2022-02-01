An ice rink is set to come to Calderdale at February half-term

Ice rink is coming to Upper Calder Valley.

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge and Hebden Royd Business Forum, the partnership behind Light Up The Valley (LUTV) are inviting the Community of HX7 to ‘Get Your Skates On’, by bringing free Ice Skating to Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge between February 23 and 27.

On February 23 and 24 a synthetic ice rink will be at the Jubilee Room at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, operating in half hour sessions between 10am and 6pm.

On February 26 and 27 the ice rink will be moving to the Courtyard and Waterfront Hall at Hebden Bridge Town Hall, also operating in half hour sessions between 10am and 6pm.

Organiser Roger Benn said: “Thanks to help from Hebden Royd Town Council and CMBC’s Welcome Back Fund, we’ve been able to provide this fantastic opportunity of free fun for all during the school half term holidays.

“We’ve already started planning our main LUTV 22 winter event which everybody wants to see return to the hilltop villages and if at all possible we’ll organise other smaller LUTV events, like these ice skating ones, in-between now and then.

"LUTV was set up to help both the community and businesses alike within HX7 and that’s what we intend doing to the best of our abilities.”