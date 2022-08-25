André Rieu Concert Happy Days Are Here Again to be screened in Calderdale cinemas this weekend

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, Happy Days Are Here Again will be summer’s blockbuster cinema event, shown in over 500 cinemas across the UK, including at Halifax Vue, Rex Cinema in Elland and Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, over the weekend of August 27 and 28.

André commented: “There is no other joy like performing my summer concerts in my hometown Maastricht, with my orchestra. I am thrilled to be back in August after two years and to share music and love with all the fans again in cinemas! I really miss those happy days. I am excited the wait is finally over!”