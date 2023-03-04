Anne Lister Birthday Festival 2023: Here are all the events in Halifax and beyond to celebrate heroine who inspired Gentleman Jack
Halifax and the rest of Calderdale is preparing to celebrate the town’s extraordinary heroine Anne Lister with a vast array of events and activities.
Walks, talks, parties and tours will be held to mark the birthday of the woman who inspired the hit TV show created by Sally Wainwright Gentleman Jack later this month.
The Anne Lister Birthday Festival 2023 will give people the chance to walk in Anne’s footsteps, exploring the places she knew, lived in and visited.
Here are the events taking place.
Monday, March 27
10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open
10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open
10.30am: ‘Halifax Revealed’ walking tour
10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition at the West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield
11am, 1.30pm and 3pm: Streets in the Sky tours at Halifax Borough Market
1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour
3pm: Anne Lister-themed Afternoon Tea at Harveys of Halifax
3pm-5pm: Adult coding workshop, Halifax Central Library
7pm-9pm: Halifax Murders, Sudden Deaths, Crimes and Illegal Burials walk
Tuesday, March 28
10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open
10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open
10am-11.30am: Dean Clough Heritage Guided Tours
10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour
10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield
11am and 2pm: A private viewing of costumes from Gentleman Jack with Costume and Textiles, Bankfield Museum – SOLD OUT
1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour
2pm: Walk around the Lower Brear environs, Shibden Estate
Wednesday, March 29
10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room
10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open
10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open
10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour
1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour
3pm: Anne Lister-themed Afternoon Tea, Harveys of Halifax
7.30pm: ‘Some Gay Kings, Queens and Princes’ talk at Calderdale Industrial Museum
Thursday, March 30
10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room
10am-4pm: Calderdale Industrial Museum, shop and café open
10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open
10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open
10am-11.30am: Dean Clough Heritage Guided Tours
10am-12.30pm and 1pm-3.30-pm: Ann Walker watercolour workshop
10.30am: Anne Lister walk incorporating the Way of the Setts
10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield
1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour
Friday, March 31
9am-5pm: Anne Lister Society Conference – Day One
10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield
10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room
10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open
10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open
10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm: Lightcliffe Tower open
10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour
10.30-11.30am and 2.30pm-3.30pm: Conserving Anne’s Diaries talk, Meeting Room, Central Library and Archives
1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour
7pm-11pm: Anne Lister Ball, Todmorden Town Hall
Saturday, April 1
9am-1pm: Anne Lister Society Conference – Day Two
10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room
10am-4pm: Calderdale Industrial Museum, shop and café open
10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open
10am-12pm: Heritage Bus Tour of Halifax
10am-12.30pm: Ann Walker watercolour workshop
10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour
10.30am-2.30pm: Children’s top hat decorating workshop, Central Library, Halifax
11am-5pm: Shibden Hall open
11am-3pm: Dean Clough Artists’ Open Studios & Talks
1pm-3.30pm: Ann Walker watercolour workshop at Bankfield Museum
1.30-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour
2pm: “Halifax Town Hall Tour Treasures” Tour
Sunday, April 2
10am-12pm: Heritage Bus Tour of Halifax
10am-1.30pm: Historical Halifax Panoramic Walking Tour
10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm: Help Build Shibden Hall – LEGO Drop-in Sessions
10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour
11am-5pm: Shibden Hall open
12pm-4pm: Halifax Minster open
1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour
4pm: Visit to see inside the former Holy Trinity Church
Monday, April 3
Throughout the day: Jane Austin, watercolour artist, painting at Shibden Hall
9am-10am: Flower laying at The Piece Hall
10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield
10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open
10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open
10-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm and 1pm-2pm: Anne Lister Codebreakers Sessions talks x 3 workshops, West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room
11am, 1.30pm and 3pm: Streets in the Sky tours, Halifax Borough Market
11am-1pm: Heritage Bus Tour of Halifax
1pm-2.15pm and 3-4.15pm: Stop Motion animation Lego workshop, Central Library, Halifax
1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour
2pm: Halifax Town Hall Tour
2pm: In Conversation with Helena Whitbread, Bankfield Museum
Tuesday, April 4
10am-4pm: Yorkshire Rose 1-day carving course, West Riding Stonecarving Association, Halifax
For more information about all the events and how to book visit https://www.visitcalderdale.com/anne-lister-birthday-festival-2023/or https://www.annelisterbirthdayweek.com/