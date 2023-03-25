News you can trust since 1853
Anne Lister Birthday Festival 2023: These are the events taking place in Halifax and beyond to celebrate brave Gentleman Jack heroine including some with Sally Wainwright

This year’s Anne Lister Birthday Festival is almost here – and there is plenty to get excited about.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT- 3 min read

Walks, talks, parties and tours will be held across Calderdale to mark the birthday of the woman who inspired the hit TV show created by Sally Wainwright Gentleman Jack later this month.

The Anne Lister Birthday Festival 2023 will give people the chance to walk in Anne’s footsteps, exploring the places she knew, lived in and visited.

Here are the events taking place.

    Monday, March 27

    10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

    10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

    10.30am: ‘Halifax Revealed’ walking tour

    10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition at the West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield

    11am, 1.30pm and 3pm: Streets in the Sky tours at Halifax Borough Market

    1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

    3pm: Anne Lister-themed Afternoon Tea at Harveys of Halifax

    3pm-5pm: Adult coding workshop, Halifax Central Library

    7pm-9pm: Halifax Murders, Sudden Deaths, Crimes and Illegal Burials walk

    Tuesday, March 28

    10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

    10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

    10am-11.30am: Dean Clough Heritage Guided Tours

    10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour

    10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield

    11am and 2pm: A private viewing of costumes from Gentleman Jack with Costume and Textiles, Bankfield Museum – SOLD OUT

    1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

    2pm: Walk around the Lower Brear environs, Shibden Estate

    Wednesday, March 29

    10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room

    10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

    10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

    10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour

    1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

    3pm: Anne Lister-themed Afternoon Tea, Harveys of Halifax

    7.30pm: ‘Some Gay Kings, Queens and Princes’ talk at Calderdale Industrial Museum

    Thursday, March 30

    10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room

    10am-4pm: Calderdale Industrial Museum, shop and café open

    10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

    10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

    10am-11.30am: Dean Clough Heritage Guided Tours

    10am-12.30pm and 1pm-3.30-pm: Ann Walker watercolour workshop

    10.30am: Anne Lister walk incorporating the Way of the Setts

    10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield

    1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

    Friday, March 31

    9am-5pm: Anne Lister Society Conference – Day One

    10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield

    10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room

    10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

    10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

    10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm: Lightcliffe Tower open

    10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour

    10.30-11.30am and 2.30pm-3.30pm: Conserving Anne’s Diaries talk, Meeting Room, Central Library and Archives

    1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

    7pm-11pm: Anne Lister Ball, Todmorden Town Hall

    Saturday, April 1

    9am-1pm: Anne Lister Society Conference – Day Two

    10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room

    10am-4pm: Calderdale Industrial Museum, shop and café open

    10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

    10am-12pm: Heritage Bus Tour of Halifax

    10am-12.30pm: Ann Walker watercolour workshop

    10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour

    10.30am-2.30pm: Children’s top hat decorating workshop, Central Library, Halifax

    11am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

    11am-3pm: Dean Clough Artists’ Open Studios & Talks

    1pm-3.30pm: Ann Walker watercolour workshop at Bankfield Museum

    1.30-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

    2pm: “Halifax Town Hall Tour Treasures” Tour

    Sunday, April 2

    10am-12pm: Heritage Bus Tour of Halifax

    10am-1.30pm: Historical Halifax Panoramic Walking Tour

    10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm: Help Build Shibden Hall – LEGO Drop-in Sessions

    10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour

    11am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

    12pm-4pm: Halifax Minster open

    1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

    4pm: Visit to see inside the former Holy Trinity Church

    Monday, April 3

    Throughout the day: Jane Austin, watercolour artist, painting at Shibden Hall

    9am-10am: Flower laying at The Piece Hall

    10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield

    10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

    10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

    10-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm and 1pm-2pm: Anne Lister Codebreakers Sessions talks x 3 workshops, West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room

    11am, 1.30pm and 3pm: Streets in the Sky tours, Halifax Borough Market

    11am-1pm: Heritage Bus Tour of Halifax

    1pm-2.15pm and 3-4.15pm: Stop Motion animation Lego workshop, Central Library, Halifax

    1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

    2pm: Halifax Town Hall Tour

    2pm: In Conversation with Helena Whitbread, Bankfield Museum

    Tuesday, April 4

    10am-4pm: Yorkshire Rose 1-day carving course, West Riding Stonecarving Association, Halifax

    For more information about all the events and how to book visit https://www.visitcalderdale.com/anne-lister-birthday-festival-2023/or https://www.annelisterbirthdayweek.com/

