Walks, talks, parties and tours will be held across Calderdale to mark the birthday of the woman who inspired the hit TV show created by Sally Wainwright Gentleman Jack later this month.

The Anne Lister Birthday Festival 2023 will give people the chance to walk in Anne’s footsteps, exploring the places she knew, lived in and visited.

Here are the events taking place.

Suranne Jones as Gentleman Jack.

Monday, March 27

10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

10.30am: ‘Halifax Revealed’ walking tour

Anne Lister inspired the hit show Gentleman Jack

10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition at the West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield

11am, 1.30pm and 3pm: Streets in the Sky tours at Halifax Borough Market

1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

3pm: Anne Lister-themed Afternoon Tea at Harveys of Halifax

BBC's Gentleman Jack premier at Square Chapel and the Piece Hall, Halifax, with Suranne Jones, Sally Wainwright and Gemma Whelan

3pm-5pm: Adult coding workshop, Halifax Central Library

7pm-9pm: Halifax Murders, Sudden Deaths, Crimes and Illegal Burials walk

Tuesday, March 28

10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

Anne Lister

10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

10am-11.30am: Dean Clough Heritage Guided Tours

10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour

10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield

11am and 2pm: A private viewing of costumes from Gentleman Jack with Costume and Textiles, Bankfield Museum – SOLD OUT

1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

Shibden Hall in Halifax

2pm: Walk around the Lower Brear environs, Shibden Estate

Wednesday, March 29

10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room

10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour

1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

3pm: Anne Lister-themed Afternoon Tea, Harveys of Halifax

7.30pm: ‘Some Gay Kings, Queens and Princes’ talk at Calderdale Industrial Museum

Thursday, March 30

10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room

10am-4pm: Calderdale Industrial Museum, shop and café open

10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

10am-11.30am: Dean Clough Heritage Guided Tours

10am-12.30pm and 1pm-3.30-pm: Ann Walker watercolour workshop

10.30am: Anne Lister walk incorporating the Way of the Setts

10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield

1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

Friday, March 31

9am-5pm: Anne Lister Society Conference – Day One

10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield

10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room

10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm: Lightcliffe Tower open

10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour

10.30-11.30am and 2.30pm-3.30pm: Conserving Anne’s Diaries talk, Meeting Room, Central Library and Archives

1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

7pm-11pm: Anne Lister Ball, Todmorden Town Hall

Saturday, April 1

9am-1pm: Anne Lister Society Conference – Day Two

10am-4pm: Diaries and other items on display in the archives search room – West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room

10am-4pm: Calderdale Industrial Museum, shop and café open

10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

10am-12pm: Heritage Bus Tour of Halifax

10am-12.30pm: Ann Walker watercolour workshop

10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour

10.30am-2.30pm: Children’s top hat decorating workshop, Central Library, Halifax

11am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

11am-3pm: Dean Clough Artists’ Open Studios & Talks

1pm-3.30pm: Ann Walker watercolour workshop at Bankfield Museum

1.30-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

2pm: “Halifax Town Hall Tour Treasures” Tour

Sunday, April 2

10am-12pm: Heritage Bus Tour of Halifax

10am-1.30pm: Historical Halifax Panoramic Walking Tour

10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm: Help Build Shibden Hall – LEGO Drop-in Sessions

10.30am: “Halifax Revealed” walking tour

11am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

12pm-4pm: Halifax Minster open

1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

4pm: Visit to see inside the former Holy Trinity Church

Monday, April 3

Throughout the day: Jane Austin, watercolour artist, painting at Shibden Hall

9am-10am: Flower laying at The Piece Hall

10am-4pm: Anne Lister – In Her Words exhibition, West Yorkshire History Centre, Wakefield

10am-4pm: Halifax Minster open

10am-5pm: Shibden Hall open

10-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm and 1pm-2pm: Anne Lister Codebreakers Sessions talks x 3 workshops, West Yorkshire Archive Service, Calderdale search room

11am, 1.30pm and 3pm: Streets in the Sky tours, Halifax Borough Market

11am-1pm: Heritage Bus Tour of Halifax

1pm-2.15pm and 3-4.15pm: Stop Motion animation Lego workshop, Central Library, Halifax

1.30pm-2.30pm: The Piece Hall tour

2pm: Halifax Town Hall Tour

2pm: In Conversation with Helena Whitbread, Bankfield Museum

Tuesday, April 4

10am-4pm: Yorkshire Rose 1-day carving course, West Riding Stonecarving Association, Halifax

