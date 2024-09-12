Halifax will host three days jam-packed with events to celebrate the life and legacy of one of its most famous residents.

The annual Anne Lister Memorial Weekend returns from Friday, September 20 until Sunday, September 22 commemorating the death of Halifax’s famous landowner, entrepreneur, traveller, and lesbian.

Anne was born on April 3, 1791 and died on September 22, 1840.

Her relatively short life was eventful and unconventional, and her fascinating diaries of over five million words detail her life and loves.

Gentleman Jack actress Suranne Jones at the unveiling of the new Anne Lister statue by sculpture Diane Lawrenson, at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Her story became world-famous thanks to Sally Wainwright’s BBC/HBO series Gentleman Jack and her life and legacy continues to inspire people from around the world.

To commemorate the 184th anniversary of her death, and as part of the council’s CultureDale programme, there will be a mix of talks, walks, memorial services, and opportunities for reflection.

This includes a memorial service on the Friday evening at Halifax Minster, led by Rev Sam Crook.

The Saturday coincides with the Yorkshire Integration Festival, when Little Amal – a 12-foot-high puppet - will parade through Halifax.

Portrait of Anne Lister.

People are invited to join the parade, with Anne Lister followers encouraged to pay homage to Anne’s iconic look by wearing a top hat.

On the Sunday, there will be flowers laid at the sculpture of Anne in the Piece Hall from 9.30am.

The weekend will culminate with a special Year of Culture Anne Lister’s candlelit concert on the Sunday evening.

Shibden Hall – Anne’s former home and the location for much of the filming for the series Gentleman Jack – is open throughout the memorial weekend for visitors.

Suranne Jones plays Anne Lister in the BBC series Gentleman Jack filming

Halifax Minster will also be open for quiet reflection and the Anne Lister Hub, at Northgate House, will be open for information and merchandise.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “The Anne Lister Memorial Weekend is an opportunity to come together and celebrate the incredible legacy of an amazing woman.

“Anne’s impact cannot be overstated. As an openly gay woman, she lived her life the way she wanted, defying the rules of her time.

“This fearless attitude continues to inspire people today."

Full more details visit annelisterofhalifax.co.uk and culturedale.co.uk.