Artists welcome visitors to see their work at Hebden Bridge Open Studios
After 18 months of uncertainty the artists and makers from the upper Calder Valley opened their doors for Hebden Bridge Open Studios at the weekend.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:00 pm
Over 80 studios and workshops participated in the event which enabled visitors to get an insight into the artistic process.
Several of the studio collectives that took part in the weekend also put on group exhibitions during the Open Studios weekend.
The Linden Mill Gallery featured work from the Ebor Studio Group, consisting of 17 artists, designers, makers and performers.
‘Showcase 21’ was an exhibition of work completed over the last year by the resident artists at Northlight Art Studios, in the centre of Hebden Bridge.
