Auditions for All Souls' Amateur Operatic Society's next production to take place in September

On Sunday, September 11 we will be holding auditions for the All Souls' Amateur Operatic Society (AOS) 2023 Production of Rogers & Hammerstein’s ‘Carousel’, from 1pm at the Studio Rooms , 11 St James Street, Halifax.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:00 pm

Auditions will be for the principal characters of Julie, Billy, Carrie, Mr Snow, Jigger and Nettie.

Auditions can be booked through the All Souls' AOS Managing Director, Colin Akers, who can be contacted on 01422 616950 or 07734 038946; or by email on [email protected]

Colin will be able to advise on, and arrange for audition pieces. Auditions for non singing parts will be arranged by Director, Graham Weston.

    The show will run at the Halifax Playhouse for the last week in March - performances Tuesday, March 28 to Friday, March 31, at 7.15pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

    Rehearsals will be Tuesdays (Principals) and Thursday’s (Chorus plus Principals when called) - at the Studio Rooms at 7.30pm.

