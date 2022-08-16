Auditions for All Souls' Amateur Operatic Society's next production to take place in September

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auditions will be for the principal characters of Julie, Billy, Carrie, Mr Snow, Jigger and Nettie.

Auditions can be booked through the All Souls' AOS Managing Director, Colin Akers, who can be contacted on 01422 616950 or 07734 038946; or by email on [email protected]

Colin will be able to advise on, and arrange for audition pieces. Auditions for non singing parts will be arranged by Director, Graham Weston.

Halifax Playhouse.

The show will run at the Halifax Playhouse for the last week in March - performances Tuesday, March 28 to Friday, March 31, at 7.15pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.