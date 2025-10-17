Autumn in Calderdale: Scenic photos as borough prepares for seasonal events, Halloween and Bonfire Night

Some of the district’s most popular attractions have been transformed by autumn colours.

Visitors will be able to take in the picturesque views as they attend upcoming events around Calderdale.

The Hebden Bridge Halloween Window Trail will take place from October 18-31, where visitors can explore the streets and discover spooky surprises.

Live Wild is running autumn fungi and foraging courses in Hebden Bridge on October 18, 19 and 31.

A Monster Halloween Trail will take place in Brighouse during half term from October 24 until November 1.

Bankfield Museum’s Pumpkin Trail is running until November 1, and it will also be hosting a “Day of the Dead” mask making sesson on October 28 as well as a Halloween themed craft workshop on October 31.

Eureka! is offering “frightfully fun family activities” durings its Ghosts and Ghouls Week from October 25 until November 2.

Various Halloween themed events will be running at Shibden Hall on October 30.

Elland Round Table is hosting its annual bonfire and fireworks display on November 1 in Hullen Edge Park.

And looking further ahead, the Piece Hall Christmas Markets begin on November 14 and will continue to be held every weekend in the run-up to Christmas.

Autumn The sun shines through the trees at Shroggs Park