Autumn in Calderdale: Scenic photos as borough prepares for seasonal events, Halloween and Bonfire Night

By Dominic Brown
Published 17th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
Autumn scenery is thriving around Calderdale as the borough prepares for many seasonal events.

Some of the district’s most popular attractions have been transformed by autumn colours.

Visitors will be able to take in the picturesque views as they attend upcoming events around Calderdale.

The Hebden Bridge Halloween Window Trail will take place from October 18-31, where visitors can explore the streets and discover spooky surprises.

Live Wild is running autumn fungi and foraging courses in Hebden Bridge on October 18, 19 and 31.

A Monster Halloween Trail will take place in Brighouse during half term from October 24 until November 1.

Bankfield Museum’s Pumpkin Trail is running until November 1, and it will also be hosting a “Day of the Dead” mask making sesson on October 28 as well as a Halloween themed craft workshop on October 31.

Eureka! is offering “frightfully fun family activities” durings its Ghosts and Ghouls Week from October 25 until November 2.

Various Halloween themed events will be running at Shibden Hall on October 30.

Elland Round Table is hosting its annual bonfire and fireworks display on November 1 in Hullen Edge Park.

And looking further ahead, the Piece Hall Christmas Markets begin on November 14 and will continue to be held every weekend in the run-up to Christmas.

Autumn colours at Shibden Park

1. Autumn

Autumn colours at Shibden Park Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The sun shines through the trees at Shroggs Park

2. Autumn

The sun shines through the trees at Shroggs Park Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Autumn sunshine at Shroggs Park

3. Autumn

Autumn sunshine at Shroggs Park Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A walker enjoying an autumn stroll along the Calderdale Way

4. Autumn

A walker enjoying an autumn stroll along the Calderdale Way Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:CalderdaleHebden Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice