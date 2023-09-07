News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Award-winning children's author to bring show to Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax

An award-winning children's author is bringing a show inspired by his own unusual childhood to Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Writer and performer Oliver Sykes, 34, grew up without a mum and was coached as an amateur boxer by his dad, who is of Romani heritage.

Growing up in poverty in rural Derbyshire, Oliver's family lived on a council estate on the breadline, receiving clothing donations from local charities, income support and free school meals.

Read more: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in June, July and August

Oliver Sykes. Picture: Dawn KilnerOliver Sykes. Picture: Dawn Kilner
Oliver Sykes. Picture: Dawn Kilner
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    After his mum walked out of the family home, dad Chris quit his factory job to look after his six children, instilling a love of both boxing and reading in them.

    And though Oliver's quest to make it big in the ring ended when he was assaulted as a teenager, causing permanent damage to one of his hands, his fighting spirit remained.

    One man show Alfie's First Fight is based on Oliver's first children's book, which won illustrated young reader at this year's Children's Literature Festivals Book Awards. It tells the story of shy twelve-year-old Alfie and is suitable for ages five and up.

    Oliver said: "Alfie's First Fight is the kind of tale that you don't very often see on stage.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "It's a relatable, working class story about a loving and supportive non-traditional family who love boxing.

    "Alfie's First Fight is a story about coming of age, fighting our fears and being who we always wanted to be.

    "It will appeal to everyone who has ever felt like the underdog but has gone full throttle for the win regardless."

    The show will be taking place on Sunday, October 15 at 2pm at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax.

    Related topics:HalifaxDerbyshireOfstedCalderdale