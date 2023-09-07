Award-winning children's author to bring show to Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Writer and performer Oliver Sykes, 34, grew up without a mum and was coached as an amateur boxer by his dad, who is of Romani heritage.

Growing up in poverty in rural Derbyshire, Oliver's family lived on a council estate on the breadline, receiving clothing donations from local charities, income support and free school meals.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Sykes. Picture: Dawn Kilner

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his mum walked out of the family home, dad Chris quit his factory job to look after his six children, instilling a love of both boxing and reading in them.

And though Oliver's quest to make it big in the ring ended when he was assaulted as a teenager, causing permanent damage to one of his hands, his fighting spirit remained.

One man show Alfie's First Fight is based on Oliver's first children's book, which won illustrated young reader at this year's Children's Literature Festivals Book Awards. It tells the story of shy twelve-year-old Alfie and is suitable for ages five and up.

Oliver said: "Alfie's First Fight is the kind of tale that you don't very often see on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a relatable, working class story about a loving and supportive non-traditional family who love boxing.

"Alfie's First Fight is a story about coming of age, fighting our fears and being who we always wanted to be.

"It will appeal to everyone who has ever felt like the underdog but has gone full throttle for the win regardless."