The daughter of iconic folk musicians Martin Carthy, one of the club’s previous guests, and Norma Waterson, Eliza will be performing a rare and acoustic solo gig at the Hollins Mill Lane venue on October 26.

She became the first English traditional folk musician to be nominated for a BBC Radio 3 Award for World Music and has also won awards at the BBC Radio 2 Folk awards, as well as being nominated for UK album of the year at the Mercury Music Prize awards.

A powerful singer, fiddler & arranger of traditional & original songs, Eliza has collaborated with stars including Paul Weller, Joan Baez and Jools Holland, as well as touring with Waterson/Carthy, The Gift Band & The Restitution.

Folk musician Eliza Carthy will be performing at Hollins Mill later this month

Most Popular

She was appointed President of The English Folk Dance & Song Society in 2021 having been Vice President since 2008.

The show takes place on Wednesday October 26 from 7pm to 10pm.

Tickets are priced at £9 and there will be support from Ryburn 3 Step residents and regulars.

Share your arts and entertainments news. Has your community group, society or club got any shows, concerts, gigs or events coming up in Calderdale or beyond in the next few weeks? Tell us all about it. Email your stories and photos to: [email protected]