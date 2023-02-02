Award winning Frankie’s Guys are returning to the Victoria Theatre Halifax - how you can win tickets

After seven years of touring the UK and countless global performances, the award-winning Frankie’s Guys have earned themselves a solid reputation as world’s number one celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Featuring leading stars from the global smash hit musical Jersey Boys, Frankie’s Guys have become internationally renowned in their own right for their astonishing vocal harmonies, slick dance moves, and electric stage atmosphere.

Accompanied by their incredible live band, Frankie’s Guys perform all of the greatest Frankie Valli hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Grease, Bye Bye Baby, and many more!

Award winning Frankie’s Guys are returning to the Victoria Theatre Halifax

The Victoria Theatre and Halifax Courier are giving away a pair of tickets to Frankie’s Guys on Saturday, March 11.

To enter simply answer the following question:

Finish this Frankie Valli hit – Big Girls Don’t ...

Email your answer to [email protected] with your name and a contact number with the subject ‘Frankie’s Guys competition’.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday, February 8 with the winner contacted by midday on Wednesday, February 9.

All normal National World competition rules apply. For more information visit www.nationalworldplc.com

