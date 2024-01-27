Award-winning new film about Gaddings Dam set for screening at Hebden Bridge Picture House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shot through the seasons over a period of 16 months, Wild Water dives into the cold water swimming community of Gaddings Dam, Calderdale, home to England’s highest beach and well known local beauty spot.

The film tracks the breathtaking landscape and its community of wild swimmers, as they use the restorative powers of cold water to reconnect with their mental health, identity and the natural environment.

Some hardened locals brave the wind, rain and snow to wild swim all seasons for escape, comradeship, the mental health benefits or just for the sheer thrill.

January Daily Dip final day

But there is more to Gaddings than just swimming; a whole ecosystem of activity circulates around the reservoir. From the Shepherd’s Rest landlord fighting to keep vehicles out of his car park, to the Gaddings Dam Preservation Society and the January Daily Dippers, which the film opens and closes with.

Wild Water had its UK premiere at the Kendal Mountain Festival, won best documentary at the Hawaii International Film Festival Toronto and “Best Sound and Music” at the Toronto Documentary and Short Film Festival.

The hometown screening will have a Q&A featuring the director, producer and some of the characters from the film and promises to be a sell out.

There will be a swim up at Gaddings Dam the next day at 10am to celebrate the film’s release.