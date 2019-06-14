Baa-rilliant fun for all at 88th annual Todmorden Agricultural Show

This weekend will see thousands of people flock to a day of baa-rilliant fun at the annual Todmorden Agricultural Show.

After moving from its original home in Centre Vale Park back in 2017, this will be the show’s third year on Cliviger Show Field.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the 88th annual Todmorden Agricultural Show will feature something for everyone including animal competitions, food stalls, a licenced bar and more.

There will be performances taking place in the events ring throughout the day with something that’s sure to suit everyone. Each act will feature twice during the day with a Gun Dog Display, SMJ Falconry - Birds Of Prey, Elaine Hill - Shepherdess and Dangerous Steve from 10.30am until 4.15pm.

There will also be a Tractor Parade at 3.30pm.

As well as plenty of entertainment, there will also be a number of sections for animals, foods, arts and crafts and more.

The competition sections are for cattle, dogs, ferrets, goats, horses, children’s farm, poultry, rabbits, sheep, arts and crafts, vintage tractors and young farmers.

People can also expect duck herding, crafts, a petting farm, food and trade stalls and a licensed bar.

For more information, visit www.todshow.org.uk.