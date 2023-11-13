Baby Week: Events taking place all week in Halifax, Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge for parents with babies and toddlers
In celebration of Baby Week, there will be messy play and music sessions, a walk, coffee morning and more.
Baby Week launched in 2016 with the aim of making the UK the best place to grow up by celebrating services and raising awareness of the importance of early childhood.
Calderdale Council and other organisations in Calderdale are joining eight other areas, including Leeds and Bradford, to hold activities for families with children aged from birth to two.
Events in Calderdale include a family swim at Sowerby Bridge Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre, breastfeeding support groups with added sensory play for children especially for Baby Week, an informal coffee morning to talk all things baby, with information on groups and classes that are available all-year-round, and a family walk around Wellholme Park in Brighouse.
The week will close with a celebration of play at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax on Monday, November 20 from 10am until 4pm.
For the full list of events, locations, dates and times, visit https://babyweek.co.uk/eventbrite_category/calderdale/
Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Public Health, said: “We are proud to be celebrating Calderdale’s first ever Baby Week, showcasing activities and support available for parents and their babies across the borough.
"We would love local families to come along to the free or low-cost events."