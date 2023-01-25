Elland Silver Youth Band in Hebden Bridge last year

On Saturday 4 February, Elland Silver Band in partnership with the Minster will be, once again, hosting the Halifax Youth Brass Band Festival in this ancient and hallowed setting.

For the first time since 2020, the festival will see local junior and youth bands perform a 20-minute own choice programme to showcase their talents and to gain performance experience, finishing with a grand massed band finale of over 100 players.

It will also provide opportunity for groups to listen and watch each other’s performances. The first performance will be at 2pm, with the massed bands at 5pm.

Taking part in the event are Elland Silver Youth & Training Bands, Dobcross Youth Band from Saddleworth, HD9 Youth Band from Holmfirth & Red Admiral Youth Band from Mawdesley; there will also be a special guest performance from a group of musicians representing the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Samantha Harrison, Musical Director for Elland Silver Youth Band said: “This will be the first festival since 2020 and we are excited to finally be able to rehost the festival again. It will be a fantastic opportunity for our respective young people to meet like-minded peers and have a fun day making music together.

“It promises to be a great event. And to be able to see a packed audience in support of the next generation of brass banding would be fantastic so please come along and enjoy the festival!”

