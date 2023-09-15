Watch more videos on Shots!

To mark 83 years since his very first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics back in 1939, Vue is celebrating the iconic superhero Batman by bringing some of the most iconic films back to the big screen this Batman Day on Saturday, September 16.

Throughout the day, Vue venues across the UK & Ireland will be allowing comic book fans to enjoy three films featuring the caped crusader and his gang of infamous rogues in some of their most beloved and acclaimed moments.

With Michael Keaton donning the famous cowl, Tim Burton’s Batman from 1989 brought the world of Gotham City to life with thrilling action pieces, an iconic score from Danny Elfman and a comically wicked turn from actor Jack Nicholson, who played his iconic archnemesis The Joker.

In 2009, director Christopher Nolan took the helm with The Dark Knight, portraying the DC superhero in his most daring and dramatic role yet, leading to one of the most entertaining blockbusters to date, complete with award-winning performances and jaw-dropping set pieces.

With Christian Bale grappling the dual role of Batman / Bruce Wayne against a very different take on the clown prince of crime, Heath Ledger’s legendary performance as The Joker which saw the actor win an post-humous Academy Award.

Finally, Gothamites can revel in the more recent capers that put DC’s fictional city in Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in a much grittier and personal take on the infamous Batman villain.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “Some of the most recognisable big screen moments of all time come from the adventures of Batman in his many blockbusters, so we’re thrilled to offer film fans to chance to catch some of his greatest adventures this Batman Day.