Best walks in West Yorkshire: 12 of the best places across Calderdale to try for a sunny autumn walk

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 16:43 BST
The leaves are changing colour and conkers are on the ground, signalling autumn has arrived in Calderdale.

Whether you are looking for spectacular views or just fancy a pleasant stroll around a local park, Calderdale has a host of gorgeous places where you can go for a lovely seasonal walk.

Here we’ve listed 12 ideas of places that you can try.

New places to try in West Yorkshire: See inside new 'cool place to hang out' coffee lounge and antiques shop that has opened in Halifax

Life in Halifax: 18 nostalgic pictures showing life in the 20th century in Northowram, King Cross, Mixenden, Siddal and Ovenden

Judy Woods, Norwood Green.

1. West Yorkshire walks: 12 of the prettiest places across Calderdale where you can go for a fresh autumn walk

Judy Woods, Norwood Green. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Jerusalem Farm, near Wainstalls

2. West Yorkshire walks: 12 of the prettiest places across Calderdale where you can go for a fresh autumn walk

Jerusalem Farm, near Wainstalls Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Manor Heath Park, Halifax, even has The Jungle Experience where you can spend time warming up

3. West Yorkshire walks: 12 of the prettiest places across Calderdale where you can go for a fresh autumn walk

Manor Heath Park, Halifax, even has The Jungle Experience where you can spend time warming up Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
People's Park, Halifax

4. West Yorkshire walks: 12 of the prettiest places across Calderdale where you can go for a fresh autumn walk

People's Park, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleWest YorkshireHalifaxOvenden
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice