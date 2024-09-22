Whether you are looking for spectacular views or just fancy a pleasant stroll around a local park, Calderdale has a host of gorgeous places where you can go for a lovely seasonal walk.
Here we’ve listed 12 ideas of places that you can try.
New places to try in West Yorkshire: See inside new 'cool place to hang out' coffee lounge and antiques shop that has opened in Halifax
Life in Halifax: 18 nostalgic pictures showing life in the 20th century in Northowram, King Cross, Mixenden, Siddal and Ovenden
1 / 3