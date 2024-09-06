Big names set for this year's Todmorden Book Festival including Mr Bates v The Post Office writer and host of the Uncanny podcast Danny Robins
Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson opens the festival on Friday, November 8 at The Hippodrome with other highlights including the celebrated crime writer Elly Griffith, popular host of the Uncanny podcast Danny Robins and Gwyneth Hughes, writer of the powerful TV series Mr Bates v The Post Office.
Other writers coming to the town from November 8 to 16 include Andrew McMillan, Joelle Taylor, Kim Moore, Vicky Foster, Lauren Elkin and Susanna Rustin.
The Festival also includes community and schools activities, as well as special events that cross art forms such as the appearance of The Book Shop band.
Chair of the Todmorden Book Festival, Pam Warhurst said: “I’m enormously proud of this year’s line up which might actually be our best ever. I’m even more proud of the fact that - despite costs going up everywhere - we have managed to hold our prices down to a level which makes attending great literary events easier in Todmorden than it is at many other literary festivals.”
Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Ben Jancovich said: “Todmorden Book Festival is always a highlight of the Calderdale cultural calendar and this year’s event looks especially dynamic and interesting.
"I’m very proud that the Town Council is able to support it.”
The festival also encourages the writers of the future with masterclasses and workshops hosted by critically acclaimed writers and performers such as Naomi Booth, Melvin Burgess, Ian Douglas, Harry Heape, Stephen May, and Catherine Taylor.
Todmorden Book Festival is still looking for volunteers and those interested should contact: [email protected]
For details visit www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk
