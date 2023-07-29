Last year saw Noah Hathaway come along and present his film Never Ending Story after Halifax Comic-Con, and this year was even better as Huddersfield Comic-Con, which is run by Martin Ballard, brought Leigh Gill to Elland to screen the latest Joker film.

Joker follows Arthur Fleck, a party clown who leads an impoverished life with his ailing mother. But when society shuns him and brands him as a freak, he decides to embrace the life of crime and chaos.

Leigh Gill from the Joker movie paid a visit to the Rex Cinema

Leigh who portrays Gary, a clown entertainer who befriends Arthur, played by Joaquin Phoenix, came to Comic-Con at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday and then joined an intimate private feature at the Rex Cinema the following day.

Leigh said: “It’s nice away from the excitement of a comic-con event to have an opportunity to chat to the public and have photos with them.”

He then made ‘super fans’ Tracey Hewitt and Sharon Nicolaou’s day by sitting with them and watching the film.

Tracey and Nicola were watching the film for a staggering fourteenth time on the big screen and over twenty times in total.

Martin added: “I feel it’s important to try and support venues like the Rex as it’s part of my history growing up and we need to see it survive and become stronger.