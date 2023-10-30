News you can trust since 1853
Bonfire events near Halifax: Fireworks, fairground rides, fire dancing, face painting and much more at Elland Bonfire 2023

Organisers are stepping up their preparations for this weekend’s Elland Bonfire.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:00 GMT
Elland Round Table’s popular event is back for 2023 and there is a whole host of entertainment in store for those attending.

As well as the bonfire and two firework displays, there will be fairground rides and games, face painting, stalls and a host of different refreshments.

There will also be performances from Elland Silver Band and Hellfyre Magpies Firedance Display Team.

    Elland Bonfire is back for 2023
    Elland Bonfire is back for 2023

    The hugely popular event takes place on Saturday, November 4 from 5.30pm at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground.

    Tickets bought in advance are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children and are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/elland-round-table

    On the night, tickets will be £6 for adults and £3 for children.

    Money raised will go to local charities and organisations.

    As well as organising the bonfire, Elland Round Table members help with other charity fundraising and hold an annual comedy night, also in aid of good causes.

    To find out more about what they do and how to join in with their regular social evenings, email [email protected].

