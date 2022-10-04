The fireworkds and pyro-musical display will take place on the rooftop of restaurant and bar Next Level at Dean Clough.

As well as fireworks firing from the roof, there will be a DJ, pie and peas and the chance to view everything from an outdoor heated marquee.

The event takes place from 6pm on Friday, November 4.

To book, visit https://nextlevel.bar or call 01422 400464.