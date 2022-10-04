News you can trust since 1853
Bonfire Night fireworks: Huge firework and pyro-musical display planned for Halifax

A huge fireworks display is being planned to celebrate Bonfire Night in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:24 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:25 pm

The fireworkds and pyro-musical display will take place on the rooftop of restaurant and bar Next Level at Dean Clough.

As well as fireworks firing from the roof, there will be a DJ, pie and peas and the chance to view everything from an outdoor heated marquee.

The event takes place from 6pm on Friday, November 4.

    To book, visit https://nextlevel.bar or call 01422 400464.

    People are being advised to book early.

    Popular Calderdale bonfire to return with 'bumper' event
