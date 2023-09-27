Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hugely popular event will take place on Saturday, November 4 from 5.30pm at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground.

Organised by Elland Round Table, it will include the bonfire, two firework displays, face painting and performances by Elland Silver Band and Hellfyre Magpies Firedance Display Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets bought in advance are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. They will go on sale online from October 1.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elland Bonfire is back for 2023

Most Popular

For more details, keep an eye on Elland Round Table’s social media accounts.

On the night, tickets will be £6 for adults and £3 for children.

Money raised will go to local charities and organisations.

As well as organising the bonfire, Elland Round Table members help with other charity fundraising and hold an annual comedy night, also in aid of good causes.