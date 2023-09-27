Bonfire Night: Here is when Elland Bonfire 2023 is happening and when tickets go on sale
The hugely popular event will take place on Saturday, November 4 from 5.30pm at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground.
Organised by Elland Round Table, it will include the bonfire, two firework displays, face painting and performances by Elland Silver Band and Hellfyre Magpies Firedance Display Team.
Tickets bought in advance are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. They will go on sale online from October 1.
For more details, keep an eye on Elland Round Table’s social media accounts.
On the night, tickets will be £6 for adults and £3 for children.
Money raised will go to local charities and organisations.
As well as organising the bonfire, Elland Round Table members help with other charity fundraising and hold an annual comedy night, also in aid of good causes.
To find out more about what they do and how to join in with their regular social evenings, email [email protected].