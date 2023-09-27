News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Bonfire Night: Here is when Elland Bonfire 2023 is happening and when tickets go on sale

A date has been announced for this year’s Elland Bonfire.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The hugely popular event will take place on Saturday, November 4 from 5.30pm at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground.

Organised by Elland Round Table, it will include the bonfire, two firework displays, face painting and performances by Elland Silver Band and Hellfyre Magpies Firedance Display Team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets bought in advance are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. They will go on sale online from October 1.

Elland Bonfire is back for 2023Elland Bonfire is back for 2023
Elland Bonfire is back for 2023
Most Popular

    For more details, keep an eye on Elland Round Table’s social media accounts.

    On the night, tickets will be £6 for adults and £3 for children.

    Money raised will go to local charities and organisations.

    As well as organising the bonfire, Elland Round Table members help with other charity fundraising and hold an annual comedy night, also in aid of good causes.

    To find out more about what they do and how to join in with their regular social evenings, email [email protected].

    Related topics:TicketsElland Silver BandMoney