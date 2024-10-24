Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the members of pop band JLS is coming to Halifax to perform at a fireworks extravaganza.

Aston Merrygold, who was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, has been announced as a headline act for the Nxt Lvl display taking place at Dean Clough on Saturday, November 2.

Musician Ellie Sax is also set to perform at the event, presented by Prestige Flowers.

The event will open at 4pm and go on until 10pm, with entertainment including a family fun marquee, funfair and a main stage of musical acts and DJs.

Last year's Nxt Lvl display

There will also be beer tents, bars and food, as well as the pyro musical rooftop firework display, and Nxt Lvl is hosting an after party.

The main fireworks display will take place at 8.30pm. Last entry will be 7.30pm.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prestige-flowers-presents-nxt-lvl-bonfire-extravaganza-tickets-1028981901567?

