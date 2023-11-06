Bonfire Night: Photos from feast of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax, Blazing Squad and Dick and Dom at Halifax's Next Level
Firework fans braved the pouring rain to enjoy a feast of fun at Dean Clough in Halifax on Saturday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:45 GMT
The event, organised by bar and restaurant Next Level, included performances from Blazing Squad and Ellie Sax as well as a DJ set from Dick and Dom.
The festivities kicked off in the afternoon with a funfair, kids’ tent, fire breathers and Star Wars characters.
As it got dark, the performers took to the stage to entertain the crowd and the fireworks, laser and light show took place.
Photos by Jim Fitton.
