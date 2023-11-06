Firework fans braved the pouring rain to enjoy a feast of fun at Dean Clough in Halifax on Saturday.

The event, organised by bar and restaurant Next Level, included performances from Blazing Squad and Ellie Sax as well as a DJ set from Dick and Dom.

The festivities kicked off in the afternoon with a funfair, kids’ tent, fire breathers and Star Wars characters.

As it got dark, the performers took to the stage to entertain the crowd and the fireworks, laser and light show took place.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1 . Bonfire Night: Photos from feast of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax, Blazing Squad and Dick and Dom at Halifax's Next Level Next Level Fireworks Festival, Dean Clough. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Bonfire Night: Photos from feast of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax, Blazing Squad and Dick and Dom at Halifax's Next Level Next Level Fireworks Festival, Dean Clough. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Bonfire Night: Photos from feast of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax, Blazing Squad and Dick and Dom at Halifax's Next Level James Morton, Seth Morton, 11, Noah Morton, 14, and Rebecca Lund. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Bonfire Night: Photos from feast of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax, Blazing Squad and Dick and Dom at Halifax's Next Level Next Level Fireworks Festival, Dean Clough. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales