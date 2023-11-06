News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Hannah Brenchley, Travis King and Charis Elliott.Hannah Brenchley, Travis King and Charis Elliott.
Hannah Brenchley, Travis King and Charis Elliott.

Bonfire Night: Photos from feast of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax, Blazing Squad and Dick and Dom at Halifax's Next Level

Firework fans braved the pouring rain to enjoy a feast of fun at Dean Clough in Halifax on Saturday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:45 GMT

The event, organised by bar and restaurant Next Level, included performances from Blazing Squad and Ellie Sax as well as a DJ set from Dick and Dom.

The festivities kicked off in the afternoon with a funfair, kids’ tent, fire breathers and Star Wars characters.

As it got dark, the performers took to the stage to entertain the crowd and the fireworks, laser and light show took place.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Next Level Fireworks Festival, Dean Clough.

1. Bonfire Night: Photos from feast of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax, Blazing Squad and Dick and Dom at Halifax's Next Level

Next Level Fireworks Festival, Dean Clough. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Level Fireworks Festival, Dean Clough.

2. Bonfire Night: Photos from feast of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax, Blazing Squad and Dick and Dom at Halifax's Next Level

Next Level Fireworks Festival, Dean Clough. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
James Morton, Seth Morton, 11, Noah Morton, 14, and Rebecca Lund.

3. Bonfire Night: Photos from feast of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax, Blazing Squad and Dick and Dom at Halifax's Next Level

James Morton, Seth Morton, 11, Noah Morton, 14, and Rebecca Lund. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Level Fireworks Festival, Dean Clough.

4. Bonfire Night: Photos from feast of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax, Blazing Squad and Dick and Dom at Halifax's Next Level

Next Level Fireworks Festival, Dean Clough. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax