One of Calderdale’s favourite performers has been revealed as a headline act for a Halifax fireworks display.

Ellie Sax will take to the stage at the Nxt Lvl fireworks extravaganza, presented by Prestige Flowers and taking place at Dean Clough on Saturday, November 2.

The event will open at 2pm and go on until 10pm, with entertainment including a family fun marquee, funfair and a main stage of musical acts and DJs.

There will also be beer tents, bars and food, as well as the pyro musical rooftop firework display, and Nxt Lvl is hosting an after party.

Ellie Sax on stage at last year's event

More acts for the main stage are set to be announced over the coming weeks.

The main fireworks display will take place at 8.30pm. Last entry will be 7.30pm.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prestige-flowers-presents-nxt-lvl-bonfire-extravaganza-tickets-1028981901567?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the organised Bonfire Night displays taking across Calderdale which you can see by visiting https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/bonfires-in-halifax-some-of-the-organised-bonfire-and-firework-events-taking-place-in-halifax-elland-and-hipperholme-4824979