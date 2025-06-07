Brighouse 1940s Weekend 2025: 17 photos from day one of the popular annual event

By Dominic Brown
Published 7th Jun 2025, 18:11 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 18:24 BST
Brighouse has gone back to the fabulous forties as visitors flock to the town for one of Calderdale’s biggest events of the year.

The annual Brighouse 1940s Weekend attracts thousands of people to enjoy live music, performances and recreate the wartime spirit.

Many visitors dress in military uniform and vintage outfits as they soak up the atmosphere.

The weekend, which is organised by Visit Brighouse and the BID team, features vehicle displays, re-enactments, fairground fun and family activities.

This year, the event is being sponsored by Aldi ahead of the new store opening in the town on Thursday, June 12.

Here is a selection of photos from day one of this year’s 1940s weekend, taken by photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Cindy Wilkson takes a selfie with Stephen Howlett and Sharon McKue

1. 1940s Weekend

Cindy Wilkson takes a selfie with Stephen Howlett and Sharon McKue Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Visitors enjoying the atmosphere at Brighouse 1940s Weekend

2. 1940s Weekend

Visitors enjoying the atmosphere at Brighouse 1940s Weekend Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Getting into the spirit of the occasion

3. 1940s Weekend

Getting into the spirit of the occasion Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Andrea Collier with her seven-year-old daughter Arabella

4. 1940s Weekend

Andrea Collier with her seven-year-old daughter Arabella Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BrighouseCalderdaleAldi
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice