The annual Brighouse 1940s Weekend attracts thousands of people to enjoy live music, performances and recreate the wartime spirit.

Many visitors dress in military uniform and vintage outfits as they soak up the atmosphere.

The weekend, which is organised by Visit Brighouse and the BID team, features vehicle displays, re-enactments, fairground fun and family activities.

This year, the event is being sponsored by Aldi ahead of the new store opening in the town on Thursday, June 12.

Here is a selection of photos from day one of this year’s 1940s weekend, taken by photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.

