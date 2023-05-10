Brighouse 1940s Weekend is set to return next month with something for everyone to enjoy

Brighouse BID are once again organising the famous 1940s weekend and final plans are underway to make sure this year’s weekend is the best yet.

The event will return on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the popular themed weekend returned following a long break and the crowds came into town to come and enjoy the weekend of live music, themed stalls, food and drink and lots of family fun.

Last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.

Most Popular

Brighouse BID Project Manager, Helen Holdsworth, said: “We’re proud to say that over 70,000 joined us for last year’s 1940s weekend from near and far – there was a real party atmosphere in town, the businesses engaged with the themes and we got fabulous feedback during and after the event.

"We’re planning on running a similar entertainment schedule with several areas throughout town and the marquee once again will be in Bethel Street Car Park – entertainment is free so no pre-booking required.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The whole town centre will become the venue for a host of 1940’s events and displays from Spitfires to vintage vehicles, home cooking to 1940s dress and make up.

Visitors will be able to sit in a Messerschmitt, see Churchill, learn to dance the Lindy Hop or dance the night away.

Flashback to last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.

The roads throughout the town centre will be closed and the streets filled with stalls, food and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad