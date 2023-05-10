News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Brighouse 1940s Weekend is set to return next month with something for everyone to enjoy

The hugely popular Brighouse 1940s Weekend is set to return to the town next month.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Brighouse BID are once again organising the famous 1940s weekend and final plans are underway to make sure this year’s weekend is the best yet.

The event will return on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year the popular themed weekend returned following a long break and the crowds came into town to come and enjoy the weekend of live music, themed stalls, food and drink and lots of family fun.

Last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.Last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.
Last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.
Most Popular

    Brighouse BID Project Manager, Helen Holdsworth, said: “We’re proud to say that over 70,000 joined us for last year’s 1940s weekend from near and far – there was a real party atmosphere in town, the businesses engaged with the themes and we got fabulous feedback during and after the event.

    "We’re planning on running a similar entertainment schedule with several areas throughout town and the marquee once again will be in Bethel Street Car Park – entertainment is free so no pre-booking required.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The whole town centre will become the venue for a host of 1940’s events and displays from Spitfires to vintage vehicles, home cooking to 1940s dress and make up.

    Visitors will be able to sit in a Messerschmitt, see Churchill, learn to dance the Lindy Hop or dance the night away.

    Flashback to last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.Flashback to last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.
    Flashback to last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.

    The roads throughout the town centre will be closed and the streets filled with stalls, food and more.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For more information and for more 1940s weekend updates visit www.brighouse1940sweekend.co.uk

    Read More
    Read more: Here are the pictures that made the news in Halifax back in 2002