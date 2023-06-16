Brighouse and District Lions Brass Band March and Hymn Tune Contest is set to return

The 2023 March and Hymn Tune Contest, held by Brighouse and District Lions in conjunction with Huddersfield Lions, will take place once again on Sunday, July 2 at 12.30pm

There are 20 bands registered to take part from 12.30pm in Brighouse Town Square. They range from Youth Section up to Championship Section Bands.

The adjudicators for this year are Stan Lippeatt and Alan Morrison.

Last year's Brighouse and District Lions March and Hymn Tune Contest. Picture: Graham Horsfield

There will be the usual array of section and solo prizes and The Elland Band will be looking to retain the title they won in 2022.