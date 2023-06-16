Brighouse and District Lions Brass Band March and Hymn Tune Contest is set to return
The 2023 March and Hymn Tune Contest, held by Brighouse and District Lions in conjunction with Huddersfield Lions, will take place once again on Sunday, July 2 at 12.30pm
There are 20 bands registered to take part from 12.30pm in Brighouse Town Square. They range from Youth Section up to Championship Section Bands.
The adjudicators for this year are Stan Lippeatt and Alan Morrison.
There will be the usual array of section and solo prizes and The Elland Band will be looking to retain the title they won in 2022.
Graham Horsfield on behalf of the Brighouse & District Lions Club said: “This year we are extremely proud to be able to announce that we have the current British Open, Brass in Concert and Saddleworth Whit Friday Champions, Brighouse and Rastrick Band performing at the beginning of the contest at 12.30pm. They will march down the street and perform their Hymn Tune and Contest March prior to the competing bands following on.”