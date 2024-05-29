Brighouse and Rastrick Band come out on top at this year's Whit Friday March Contest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighouse and Rastrick Band has a long history of coming out on top in competitions and this year's Whit Friday March Contest was no exception.

The band won six first prizes out of eight performances and as a result was named Saddleworth and Oldham Area Champions.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band said: "This is a great achievement when pitted against some of the best elite bands, and at least 100 others, from around the U.K.

"This splendid reward apart, it was a great thrill for the band to be ecstatically received by thousands of people gathered at every venue."

The female contingent of B&R at Uppermill. Picture: Gordon Ratcliffe

There were 117 bands taking place in the event.

The Whit Friday contests are a tradition which date back around 150 years.

In Saddleworth, there are 11 venues including the villages of Dobcross, Diggle, Uppermill and Delph.

Ian Broadbent at Scouthead & Austerlands. Picture: Gordon Ratcliffe

Bands travel between each venue, competing for cash prizes.

Brighouse residents will have a chance to see the band perform at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on Saturday, June 22.

June will be a busy month for the band as they make appearances in Truro, Bromsgrove, Norwich and Rutherglen.

Helping lead them through this hectic time is Dr Jonathan Corry, from Belfast, an old friend of the band stretching back to his student days at Salford University, and who is relishing the opportunity to conduct the Brighouse concert.

The show will include several classy solos as well as popular full band items that everyone will know and enjoy.