Brighouse and Rastrick Band is set to perform at Huddersfield Town Hall this month
There is an opportunity to hear two of the biggest names in world banding when British Open Champions, Brighouse & Rastrick Band, host their Spring Massed Bands concert at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday, March 25.
Alongside guests Grimethorpe Colliery Band they perform under the title 'Massed Bands Classics' under the baton of Guest Conductor Garry Cutt who has chosen a really exciting programme of uplifting arrangements including William Tell Overture, Procession to the Minster, and the ever-inspiring Introduction to Act III, Lohengren.
Since qualifying for the National Final of Great Britain at Royal Albert Hall in October, Brighouse & Rastrick Band have performed in concerts in Milton Keynes, Peterborough and Crawley.
But the band is back on familiar ground to perform within Huddersfield's iconic town hall.
Tickets are available from the Kirklees Box Office outlets including Huddersfield Central Library (within Civic Centre three), by telephone on 01484 225755 or at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk