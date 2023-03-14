Brighouse and Rastrick Band is set to perform at Huddersfield Town Hall this month

Alongside guests Grimethorpe Colliery Band they perform under the title 'Massed Bands Classics' under the baton of Guest Conductor Garry Cutt who has chosen a really exciting programme of uplifting arrangements including William Tell Overture, Procession to the Minster, and the ever-inspiring Introduction to Act III, Lohengren.

Since qualifying for the National Final of Great Britain at Royal Albert Hall in October, Brighouse & Rastrick Band have performed in concerts in Milton Keynes, Peterborough and Crawley.

But the band is back on familiar ground to perform within Huddersfield's iconic town hall.

Conductor Prof. David King and B&R at the 2023 Yorkshire Area Championships

