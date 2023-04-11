News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse Art Circle members enjoy a demonstration in in charcoal and acrylic

Brighouse Art Circle members held an interesting demonstration by Lancashire artist Anthony Barrow in charcoal and acrylic whilst he explained his methods and techniques.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Apr 2023, 20:30 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday (April 13) at 7.30pm there will be a demonstration by Phil Biggs in traditional watercolour landscapes.

On the following Thursday, April 20, there will be a workshop.

Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse HD6 2AX at 7.30pm.

Anthony Barrow with his charcoal and acrylic paintingAnthony Barrow with his charcoal and acrylic painting
    For more information visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call Duncan on 07866 606439.

