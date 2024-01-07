Brighouse Art Circle members enjoyed their life drawing session with tuition from Moira Spencer.

Waring Green Community Centre

She showed them several ways to loosen up on their life drawing skills and produce great works of art.

On Thursday, January 11 at 7pm there will be a workshop based on a winter scene and on Thursday, January 18 there will be a demonstration by Phill Biggs in watercolour landscapes.

Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse from 7pm to 9pm.