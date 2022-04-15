Brighouse Artisan Market set to return this month

Food lovers will be spoilt for choice with stalls selling the best locally made cheeses, a great selection of cakes, sweets, chocolates, jams, wine, spirits, beers and ales, pasties and pastries.

Also featuring a wide selection of locally produced crafts too including jewellery, glassware, wooden crafts, ceramics, soaps and candles to bags and knitwear.

There will be something for the whole family to enjoy with donkey rides, musicians and a few Hedgemen wandering around town too.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artisan Market.

The main road through the town centre will be closed – creating a relaxed and safe shopping experience in town on the day.

Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager of Brighouse BID, said: “Brighouse BID are really looking forward to hosting our first market event for this year and hope the people of Brighouse (and further afield) join us to discover some true Artisan hidden gems.

“The pop up market brings people together in a vibrant, friendly atmosphere and creates a fun space to bring the family too with food, crafts and some entertainment.

“Quite a few of the shops will also be open in the town centre.”

The market opens from 10am and runs until 4pm.