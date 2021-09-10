Brighouse Arts Festival is set to return next month

Steven Lord and John Buxton, organisers of the Brighouse Arts Festival

Covid has made it a very difficult time for all performers, Audiences have been starved of live entertainment, but the Brighouse Arts Festival is about to change all of that!

From October 8, the festival, now in its ninth year, will provide a feast of live entertainment.

It is organised by volunteers of the not for profit charity Arts for Brighouse and will offer concert, exhibitions and talks across the town.

Roger Davies and his band

This year’s headliners are Roger Davies and his band, O’Hooley and Tidow (of Gentleman Jack fame) and the Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band.

John Buxton, one of the organisers said: “We can’t wait to bring some live entertainment to Brighouse. We’ve all had a tough time with various lockdowns etc. and it’s great to have something in the diary to look forward to. Once again we are bringing top class live events to Brighouse”

The programme showcases creativity and entertainment and runs from October 8 to October 17.

There's something for all tastes starting with a concert by local singer Roger Davies and his Band at St Martin’s Church, 7.30pm on Saturday 8. At noon on October 9 there is a vocal recital by Due Voci at Brighouse Library.

O’Hooley and Tidow

The official opening is a free concert on Saturday 9 at St Martin’s Church at 2pm. Everone is welcome to attend the varied concert which includes the Hipperholme Community Choir, Hathor Belly Dancers, Ukulele Group and the University Centre Calderdale College Actors.

In the evening at the St Martin’s church (7.30pm) the Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band will be giving a “Last Night of the Proms” concert.

For classical music fans the renowned pianist Jill Crossland gives a recital of Chopin, Schubert and Bach at St John’s in Rastrick on Monday 7 October, 7.30pm whilst Nick Fletcher will give a guitar recital on Tuesday 12,at St Martin’s church, 7.30pm.

After great success at the last Arts Festival Barry Smith has organised another “unplugged – acoustic music” night at Miller’s Bar on Wednesday 13 October (7.30pm). Artists include local festival favourites Amy Claire - local singer-songwriter/guitarist, Cadence - local folk band, Ruth Nielsen - local piano-vocalist and The Rainey Street Band.

An evening with local composer, pianist Simeon Walker is on Thursday night at St John’s (7.30pm). Join him for a captivating and varied programme of original compositions in the atmospheric surroundings of St John’s Church, Rastrick.

O’Hooley and Tidow are giving a concert at St Martin’s on Friday night. They leapt to fame after one of their songs was used for the theme music to Gentleman Jack on BBC TV.

Theatre fans should make a point of seeing “Shout” the musical at St John’s on Saturday 16 (1pm matinee and 6.30pm). The show features music featuring popular songs from the 60’s and 70’s. Starring Brighouse’s ever popular Natasha Harper.

The Festival rounds off the wonderful programme with a violin recital by Sophie Rosa. Featured on BBC Radio 3, Sophie is one of Britain’s most talented classical soloists.

In addition there are art exhibitions are around the town and talks and in the afternoons.

For a full listing of the events see the website www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk.