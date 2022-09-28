Brighouse Arts Festival returns with the best of the best performers from the past ten years

Brighouse Arts Festival began in 2012 to celebrate the town centre, and to bring big acts to Brighouse. It was part of the Olympic year, and the Queens jubilee. Ten years on, the festival is inviting back the biggest acts from its history.

Arts Festival organisers said: “This year sees the tenth Brighouse Arts Festival which opens on October 6.

“Due to the many difficult circumstances we have all had to endure, we are just running a few events this year. It is hoped that there will be other concerts etc. in the near future when we can bring you all together again.

Kiki Dee with Carmelo Luggeri

“We’ve brought back a few of the success stories beginning with Kiki Dee with Carmelo Luggeri and Leslie Garrett who brought people from all over the North to their concerts.

“Kiki Dee will be appearing at St. Martins Church on Friday, October 7.

“You can see Leslie Garrett at St. John the Divine Church Rastrick on Saturday, October 8.

“Belinda O’Hooley returns in a solo performance after her success last year at our festival. This year her solo performance is at St John the Divine Rastrick on October 14.

Leslie Garrett

“Mr. Roger Davies will be giving his concert on Saturday, October 15 when you can be assured of a first-class evening with the usual local fun made famous in the songs by Roger.

“Our opening concert is an Acoustic concert organised by Barry Smith and includes groups like Cadense Folk Band, Phil Cockerham & Dickie Dixon, The Hebble Band and Tapestry. What a fantastic opening event at Millers Bar on October 6.”

Tickets for the concerts can be booked at Ryecorn Wholefoods Bethel Street or Harrison Lord Gallery Bradford Road.

They can also be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/brighouseartsfestival

Here are details for upcoming concerts:

Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri - Friday, October 7.

Lesley Garrett - Saturday, October 8.

Belinda O’Hooley - Friday, October 14:

Roger Davies & His Band - Saturday, October 15.