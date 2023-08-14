Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival is set to return on August Bank Holiday Weekend

Organisers said: “There will be puzzles to suit all tastes - children's puzzles, traditional country scenes, double-sided, shaped, panoramic, impossipuzzles, wasgij, unique and unusual pieces and more.

“Up to 400 new and pre-owned puzzles will be on display at any time and as soon as a puzzle is sold it will be replaced by another.

"There are over 1,700 jigsaws to view and purchase with the pre-owned puzzles having been checked for completeness by volunteers from the local community.

Last year's Charity Jigsaw Festival at St. Martin's Parish Church in Brighouse.

“There will also be Crafts, a Tombola and a Golden Jigsaw Competition paying cash prizes.

“Entry will be £2, with accompanied children free. The entry programme includes a voucher that can be used to discount the price of a single puzzle by £1 or, with the purchase of 4 jigsaws, to choose a free jigsaw.”

The Festival will be held at St Martin’s Church, Church Lane, Brighouse from Friday, August 25 to Monday, August 28 with opening hours on Friday, Saturday and Monday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from noon to 5pm.

Pay and display parking at Church Lane Car Park is free on Sunday and Monday, with the first hour free on Friday and Saturday.

If you retain your Programme you can return as many times as you wish, without paying again, to enjoy the selection of delicious food to be served by the St Martin’s Hospitality Team at the “Missing Piece Café” and to view more jigsaws.

All visitors will be invited to participate in a free entry raffle.

Card payments will be accepted at the Jigsaw and Café PayPoints.

The event will be supporting disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and surrounding areas.

The direct beneficiaries of the 2023 Festival will be local charities Calderdale Lighthouse, The Turning Point Counselling Service, The Yorkshire Children’s Trust and Together for Looked-after Children.

The Festival is organised by St Martin's church members with significant help from the community through the donation of jigsaws, distribution of publicity material and volunteering at the event.