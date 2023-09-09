Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival raised £13,000 for good causes at this year's event
There were puzzles to suit all tastes - children's puzzles, traditional country scenes, double-sided, shaped, panoramic, impossipuzzles, wasgij, unique and unusual pieces and more.
Up to 400 new and pre-owned puzzles were on display at any time and as soon as a puzzle was sold it was replaced by another.
There were over 1,750 jigsaws to view and purchase with the pre-owned puzzles having been checked for completeness by volunteers from the local community.
There were Crafts, a Tombola and a Golden Jigsaw Competition paying cash prizes and a free Entry Raffle. A selection of delicious food was served by the St. Martin’s Hospitality Team at the “Missing Piece Café”.
Visitors purchased 960 jigsaws and £13,000 was raised for good causes.
Since the first Festival was held in 2012 over £133,000 has been donated to local charities.
Since 2020 the online jigsaw shop has raised over £23,000, including £4,500 to support refugee children and young people from Ukraine and £2,200 for local Food Banks/Hubs.
The direct beneficiaries of the 2023 Festival will be local charities Calderdale Lighthouse, The Turning Point Counselling Service, The Yorkshire Children’s Trust, Together for Looked-after Children and St. Martin’s Mission to Children.
The festival is organised by St Martin's church members with significant help from the local community through the donation of jigsaws, distribution of publicity material and volunteering at the event.
The Organisers would like to thank Gibsons Games, Wentworth Wooden Puzzles and Clifton Lighting Ltd for their sponsorship.