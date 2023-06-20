News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse Gala is set to return to Wellholme Park this weekend - details of event and procession

Brighouse Gala is set to return this weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Wellholme Park will be a hive of activity on Saturday, June 24 with a number of stalls and attractions.

The procession will see floats, marching bands and walking groups parade through the streets of Brighouse to the gala showground.

The procession will leaves at 12pm from Garden Road and take the route of Lightcliffe Road, Waterloo Road, Halifax Road, Commercial Street, Lawson Road, Huddersfield Road, Bradford Road and will end at Wellholme park.

Last year's Brighouse GalaLast year's Brighouse Gala
    There will be plenty for all to do on the gala showground including mini go-carts, donkey rides and fairground rides.

    The dog show will also be returning for this year’s gala.

    Organised by the volunteers at the Happy Dog Training Academy, booking classes begins at 12pm and judging will begin at 1pm.

    There will be 10 classes as well as best in show with categories including best cross breed and best rescue.

    The Brighouse Charity Gala Ambassador for 2023 is Jamie Boyle, taking over the role from last year’s Ambassador, Louise Reed from Focus4Hope.

    For more information visit brighousecharitygala.org.uk

