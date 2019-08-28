Brighouse Jigsaw Festival raises more than £82,000 for charity over its history

Although the weather over the Bank Holiday weekend was more suited to outdoor activities than to jigsaw making, visitors travelled from as far away as Carlisle and Gloucester to be amongst the hundreds of people who enjoyed the eighth Charity Jigsaw Festival at St Martin’s Parish Church, Brighouse.

Jigsaw enthusiasts purchased 980 assembled and boxed jigsaws from the selection donated and assembled by members of the community.

Visitors to the festival enjoyed browsing the craft stalls, entering the raffle, the golden jigsaw competition and guess the weight of the christmas cake and taking their chance on the tombola.

Alan Sparks, lead organiser of the festival, said: “Highlighting the event were the Yorkshire Breakfasts, Bacon and Sausage Sandwiches and Afternoon Teas prepared and served by the St Martin’s Hospitality Team and community members at the “Missing Piece” Café. Many people returned simply to enjoy the food and the atmosphere of the ‘Missing Piece’.”

Over the four days of the festival some 80 church and community members were involved in supporting visitors in their selections and helping to make the event a success.

Together for Looked-after Children, Yorkshire Children’s Trust, Turning Point Counselling Service and St. Martin’s Mission to Children in the local community will be the beneficiaries of the £16,000 raised at the event.

Since the first Charity Jigsaw Festival was held in 2012, over £82,000 has been raised for local good causes.

The festival was sponsored by Gibsons Games, Jumbo, Arts for Brighouse, the charity that organises the Brighouse Arts Festival and the Bearder Charity.