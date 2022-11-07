Brighouse & Rastrick Band and Hebden Bridge Junior Band to join forces for Christmas concert

Concert Secretary, David Howe, has been in contact with Hebden Bridge Junior Band for well over twelve months and the band has said how delighted they now are to have been invited to perform alongside Brighouse & Rastrick Band this Christmas.

The Chair of the band said: “Not only is this a fantastic opportunity for our young players to hear and play in the company of one of the best bands in the country, we so lucky to have them just down the road from us.

"Having recently celebrated our 50th Anniversary, it will inspire us, at Hebden Bridge Junior Band, and help us to look forward with huge optimism to our next half century creating musical experiences for young brass players in the Calder Valley.”

Members of Brighouse and Rastrick Band play in the Whit Friday brass band competition back in 2019. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

The concert will take place at Brighouse Central Methodist Church with a 2.30pm matinee and 7.15pm performance on Saturday, December 10.

Ian McElligott will conducts Brighouse & Rastrick Band at this venue for the second time since rejoining B&R last Spring and he has packed the programme with uplifting festive music, great solo features in addition to the ever popular Christmas carols.

Concert Secretary, David Howe said: “The day will certainly be a refreshing change to be back on familiar ground for B. & R., having travelled extensively since the summer break including Birmingham, Armagh and Morecambe in recent weeks and with Gateshead and Stroud to come before they perform in Brighouse.

"The real 'icing on the cake' this year, however, is bringing home the 'British Open' trophy in September and which will be proudly on display at a Brighouse venue for the first time in 44 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge Junior Band play at World Dock Pudding Championship earlier this year

Tickets will be on sale online shortly but can be purchased, over the counter only, at Ryecorn Wholefoods, Bethel Street, Brighouse or direct from the band by calling 01484 718835.

For more information visit brighouseandrastrick.com

Are you holding an event? We would love to hear about it! Send details and pictures to [email protected]