Brighouse & Rastrick Band are getting ready for the annual Summer Concert in the town centre

Brighouse & Rastrick Band are getting ready for the annual Summer Concert at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on Saturday, June 17.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

B&R Concert Secretary David Howes said: "We are always delighted to welcome our loyal, local Patrons and Supporters to this concert and this year there is sure to be a real buzz as we host a visit by a large party from Norway's Skodvin Skulemusikk Youth Band."

Following their visit the students will head back to tackle the Norwegian Youth Championship contest, in Bergen, the weekend after flying home.

David added: "All at Brighouse wish them well in the contest and hope they will have been inspired listening to 'B & R' on the Saturday night.”

Brighouse & Rastrick BandBrighouse & Rastrick Band
    The concert will include performances by Tom Smith Principal Cornet, Ellena Watkins Solo Trombone, Chris Robertson Solo Euphonium and Mike Eccles Flugel Horn.

    Tickets for the concert can be purchased from www.ticketsource.co.uk or in person from Ryecorn Wholefoods, Bethel Street Brighouse.

