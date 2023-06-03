Brighouse & Rastrick Band are getting ready for the annual Summer Concert in the town centre

B&R Concert Secretary David Howes said: "We are always delighted to welcome our loyal, local Patrons and Supporters to this concert and this year there is sure to be a real buzz as we host a visit by a large party from Norway's Skodvin Skulemusikk Youth Band."

Following their visit the students will head back to tackle the Norwegian Youth Championship contest, in Bergen, the weekend after flying home.

David added: "All at Brighouse wish them well in the contest and hope they will have been inspired listening to 'B & R' on the Saturday night.”

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

The concert will include performances by Tom Smith Principal Cornet, Ellena Watkins Solo Trombone, Chris Robertson Solo Euphonium and Mike Eccles Flugel Horn.