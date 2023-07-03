Brighouse & Rastrick Band entertained crowds at the start of this year's March and Hymn Tune Contest

The Contest, held by Brighouse and District Lions in conjunction with Huddersfield Lions, took place yesterday (Sunday).

Bands ranging from Youth Section up to Championship Section Band took part.

This year the current British Open, Brass in Concert and Saddleworth Whit Friday Champions, Brighouse & Rastrick Band, performed at 12.30pm in front of a large crowd before the beginning of the contest.

B&R's Flugel player Mike Eccles, ably assisted by Christopher, son of Trombonist Steve Lomas, lead the band with the Open Trophy along Bethel Street. Picture: Gordon Ratcliffe

They marched down Bethel Street playing the march Royal Trophy, in Thornton Square with Conductor Garry Cutt, they played the hymn Aurelia, and then they finished with Knight Templar, the march with which they won the recent Whit Friday Contest.

B&R also took the opportunity to display the British Open Championship Trophy which they won in Birmingham last year.

B&R can be seen at the Victoria Theatre on Saturday, July 8 at 7.30pm performing ‘Echoes of the North’.

Hepworth Band saw a clean sweep of the prizes on the day including 1st Hymn Tune, 1st Contest March and 1st overall.